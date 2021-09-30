iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 260,544 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 2,980,476 shares.The stock last traded at $33.30 and had previously closed at $34.02.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 67.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,327,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,210 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,121,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,378,000 after purchasing an additional 629,862 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 258.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 617,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,372,000 after purchasing an additional 445,222 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the first quarter valued at about $11,163,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 29.0% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,444,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,541,000 after buying an additional 324,623 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

