iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Bought by Smart Portfolios LLC

Smart Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 2.3% of Smart Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Smart Portfolios LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthpoint LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 7,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period.

IWP traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $112.29. The company had a trading volume of 83,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,943. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.91 and a 200-day moving average of $110.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $119.63.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

