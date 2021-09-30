iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Acquired by WealthNavi Inc.

WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,184,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 150,727 shares during the quarter. iShares US Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of WealthNavi Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. WealthNavi Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $222,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 73.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,793,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,438,000 after buying an additional 3,735,588 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $785,227,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,502,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $662,842,000 after purchasing an additional 460,066 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4,554.1% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,561,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442,172 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,193,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,519,000 after purchasing an additional 98,477 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IYR traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $103.50. The stock had a trading volume of 726,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,706,279. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $76.33 and a twelve month high of $111.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.81.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

