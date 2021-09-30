iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Stock Holdings Lifted by RiverGlades Family Offices LLC

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. iShares US Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 412.5% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 136.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 613.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $69,000.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR traded down $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $103.16. The company had a trading volume of 638,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,706,279. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $76.33 and a twelve month high of $111.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.81.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.