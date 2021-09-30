Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.00 Per Share

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0029 per share by the bank on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00286.

Itaú Unibanco has decreased its dividend payment by 13.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Itaú Unibanco has a payout ratio of 9.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.8%.

NYSE ITUB opened at $5.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.52. Itaú Unibanco has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $6.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $51.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.83.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,373,102 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,457,647 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of Itaú Unibanco worth $86,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

