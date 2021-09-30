Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) PT Set at C$12.50 by Raymond James

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) has been given a C$12.50 price target by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 55.47% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a C$9.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.06.

TSE:IVN traded up C$0.03 on Thursday, reaching C$8.04. The stock had a trading volume of 771,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,934. The stock has a market cap of C$9.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -78.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$9.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.69. The company has a current ratio of 31.28, a quick ratio of 28.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.07. Ivanhoe Mines has a 12-month low of C$4.51 and a 12-month high of C$10.22.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

