J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “J Sainsbury plc is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services. It consists of Sainsbury’s Supermarkets, Sainsbury’s Local, Bells Stores, Jacksons Stores and JB Beaumont, Sainsbury’s Online and Sainsbury’s Bank. It employs 148,000 people. “

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of J Sainsbury from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.87.

JSAIY traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.37. The company had a trading volume of 19,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,261. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.11. J Sainsbury has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $18.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandising and Clothing, Financial Services and Property Investments. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J Sainsbury (JSAIY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.