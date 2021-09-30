J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Receives $126.10 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.10.

Separately, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of J2 Global stock traded down $4.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $136.62. 351,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,577. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.97. J2 Global has a fifty-two week low of $66.85 and a fifty-two week high of $147.35.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $429.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.60 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 34.04%. On average, research analysts predict that J2 Global will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 15,580 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $2,096,133.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,051 shares in the company, valued at $32,700,081.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $361,361.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in J2 Global by 5.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in J2 Global by 0.6% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 17,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in J2 Global by 6.2% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in J2 Global by 0.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in J2 Global by 5.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media.

