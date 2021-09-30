Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Posts Earnings Results

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of JBL stock opened at $58.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. Jabil has a 1-year low of $31.41 and a 1-year high of $63.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

JBL has been the subject of several recent research reports. boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.22.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 10,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $579,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total value of $180,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,581 shares of company stock worth $6,358,940 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jabil stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 711,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,120 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of Jabil worth $41,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jabil

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

