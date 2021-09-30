Jabil (NYSE:JBL) PT Raised to $70.00 at Raymond James

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 22.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.22.

Get Jabil alerts:

NYSE JBL opened at $57.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.63. Jabil has a 12 month low of $31.41 and a 12 month high of $63.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total value of $180,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $1,481,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,121,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,581 shares of company stock valued at $6,358,940. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,153,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 27.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,206,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,230,000 after purchasing an additional 695,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 480.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 800,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,742,000 after purchasing an additional 662,376 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,094,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $630,853,000 after buying an additional 589,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the second quarter valued at $23,707,000. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.