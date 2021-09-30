JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $34.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate company. It manages residential, office, retail and mixed-use properties. JBG SMITH Properties is based in Arlington, United States. “

Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Shares of JBGS stock opened at $30.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.76. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $34.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.36). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 14.87%. Analysts anticipate that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.63%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 384.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 253,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,003,000 after purchasing an additional 201,550 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 29.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 229,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,303,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 127.8% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 22.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

