Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Methanex Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:MX)

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Methanex in a research note issued on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.73. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Methanex’s FY2022 earnings at $8.86 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.76 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.40 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Methanex to C$72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Barclays raised Methanex to a “buy” rating and set a C$53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Tudor Pickering raised their price target on Methanex to C$61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$50.32.

Shares of MX stock opened at C$59.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.72, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Methanex has a one year low of C$30.26 and a one year high of C$62.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$46.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$45.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.40.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.32 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.25 billion.

In related news, Director Phillip Henry Cook acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$43.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$219,446.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,316,680.20. Also, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.95, for a total value of C$44,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$894,605.18. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $146,154.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently 10.91%.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

