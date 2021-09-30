Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Poxel S.A.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:PXXLF)

Poxel S.A. (OTCMKTS:PXXLF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Poxel in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Codrington now expects that the company will earn ($1.30) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.43). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Poxel’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.77) EPS.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PXXLF. Zacks Investment Research cut Poxel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Poxel in a research note on Friday, September 24th.
Poxel SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for metabolic diseases with primary focus on type II diabetes. Its lead product is Imeglimin, an oral anti-diabetic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical development stage that targets the organs of diabetes, such as pancreas, liver, and muscles.
