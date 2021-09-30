Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Poxel S.A.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:PXXLF)

Poxel S.A. (OTCMKTS:PXXLF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Poxel in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Codrington now expects that the company will earn ($1.30) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.43). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Poxel’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.77) EPS.

Get Poxel alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PXXLF. Zacks Investment Research cut Poxel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Poxel in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

OTCMKTS:PXXLF opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. Poxel has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $8.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.64. The company has a market capitalization of $161.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.88.

Poxel Company Profile

Poxel SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for metabolic diseases with primary focus on type II diabetes. Its lead product is Imeglimin, an oral anti-diabetic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical development stage that targets the organs of diabetes, such as pancreas, liver, and muscles.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Poxel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poxel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.