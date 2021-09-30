Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Eaton in a report released on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eaton’s FY2023 earnings at $8.30 EPS.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their price target on Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.06.

Shares of ETN opened at $153.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton has a 1-year low of $98.99 and a 1-year high of $171.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Eaton by 99.7% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter valued at $181,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter valued at $491,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton news, Director Christopher M. Connor purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $167.34 per share, for a total transaction of $167,340.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,264,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.70%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

