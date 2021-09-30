Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $5.07 Per Share (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Sunday, September 26th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $5.07 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.76. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jefferies Financial Group’s FY2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion.

JEF has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

NYSE:JEF opened at $37.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.34. Jefferies Financial Group has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $38.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.49.

In related news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 2,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $103,993.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $3,401,006.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JEF. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,570 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 99.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 147,950 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 11,924 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $654,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $348,000. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

