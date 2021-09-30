Jeffrey C. Kunins Sells 3,169 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 3,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $556,508.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $175.14 on Thursday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.17 and a 12-month high of $212.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.35. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.17 and a beta of 0.46.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.63). Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.07 million. Research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on AXON shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 75.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

