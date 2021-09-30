Jennison Associates LLC Acquires New Stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 288,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,283,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXNX. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Axonics by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Axonics in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Axonics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Axonics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Axonics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,328,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,421,000 after buying an additional 48,770 shares during the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AXNX opened at $65.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.99 and a beta of 0.08. Axonics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.13 and a 12-month high of $79.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.08.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $45.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 45.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total value of $3,855,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO John Woock sold 8,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $630,945.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,161,445. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AXNX shares. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Axonics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Axonics from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Axonics in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

