Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 41.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 370,770 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,981 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $25,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on DSGX shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Stephens increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $63.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.61.

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $79.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.62. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 12 month low of $51.97 and a 12 month high of $87.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.06 and a beta of 1.10.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.