Jennison Associates LLC Has $29.05 Million Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 981,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,420 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $29,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 2.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,481,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $243,002,000 after purchasing an additional 233,680 shares in the last quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. increased its stake in Mplx by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. now owns 400,937 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,154,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its position in Mplx by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 15,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 87,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GP Brinson Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,223,000. Institutional investors own 26.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Mplx alerts:

MPLX stock opened at $28.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.08. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $31.40. The stock has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.91.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. Mplx had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.70%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MPLX shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on Mplx in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mplx from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.96 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Mplx in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.87.

About Mplx

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.