Jennison Associates LLC Lowers Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 299,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,846 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.29% of Syneos Health worth $26,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 139.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,707,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,531,000 after acquiring an additional 993,476 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,787,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,316,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,844,000 after purchasing an additional 844,278 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 771,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,497,000 after buying an additional 217,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Syneos Health by 25.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,047,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,785,000 after buying an additional 212,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

SYNH has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.10.

In other news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 660 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $59,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,466,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 35,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total value of $3,127,241.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,854 shares of company stock valued at $4,101,282. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Syneos Health stock opened at $88.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.04 and a 12-month high of $97.47. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 1.80.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.35%. Syneos Health’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Syneos Health Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

