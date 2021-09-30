Jennison Associates LLC Purchases New Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 349,781 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,337,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.14% of Hologic as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Hologic by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Hologic by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Hologic by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $73.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.10 and a 12 month high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HOLX. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

