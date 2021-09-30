Jennison Associates LLC Sells 27,472 Shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 883,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,472 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 2.34% of Byline Bancorp worth $19,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 672,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after purchasing an additional 17,418 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,908,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,366,000 after acquiring an additional 179,787 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 40,746 shares during the period. 41.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Bell III sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $381,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Kistner acquired 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.61 per share, with a total value of $66,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,618.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BY opened at $25.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $948.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.89. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $11.07 and a one year high of $25.78.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $79.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.45 million. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 10.13%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.29%.

BY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens downgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Byline Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

