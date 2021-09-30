Jennison Associates LLC Trims Stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 322,510 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 69,293 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $22,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,808 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,516 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IART stock opened at $70.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.40. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $42.12 and a 12-month high of $77.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $389.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.11 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 13.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. BTIG Research downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

