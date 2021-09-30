JFG Wealth Management LLC Has $2.32 Million Position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

JFG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,537 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF comprises 1.0% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd grew its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,271,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,874,000 after purchasing an additional 138,560 shares during the period.

SPYX traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $106.58. 201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,580. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.60. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1 year low of $80.31 and a 1 year high of $112.75.

