JFG Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,039 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,557,000. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 298,191 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,804,000 after buying an additional 18,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,084 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 11,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $54.67. 555,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,062,877. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $60.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.21%.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $234,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $27,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.90.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

