JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Gap Down to $44.04

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.04, but opened at $42.42. JinkoSolar shares last traded at $42.21, with a volume of 8,392 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on JKS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JinkoSolar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 0.97.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.12. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 0.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in JinkoSolar by 163.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,058,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,318,000 after buying an additional 1,276,394 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in JinkoSolar by 871.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 983,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,581 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in JinkoSolar by 143.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,633 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 2,619.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 980,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,928,000 after acquiring an additional 944,455 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Company Profile (NYSE:JKS)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

