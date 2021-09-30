Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Shares Gap Up to $9.67

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.67, but opened at $9.96. Joby Aviation shares last traded at $10.03, with a volume of 37,726 shares traded.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

About Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY)

Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.

