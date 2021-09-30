John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Sees Large Volume Increase

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,101 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 36,438 shares.The stock last traded at $43.10 and had previously closed at $42.78.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 5.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,540,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,836,000 after buying an additional 74,894 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 13.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 289,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,873,000 after purchasing an additional 33,474 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 115.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 14,258 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $324,000. 17.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:BTO)

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of long-term capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

