John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Sees Large Volume Increase

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,101 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 36,438 shares.The stock last traded at $43.10 and had previously closed at $42.78.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.80.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:BTO)
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of long-term capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.