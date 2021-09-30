John Roland Clem Sells 16,561 Shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Stock

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) insider John Roland Clem sold 16,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.48, for a total value of $5,456,518.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

John Roland Clem also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 24th, John Roland Clem sold 4,279 shares of Stamps.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.44, for a total value of $1,409,673.76.

On Wednesday, August 4th, John Roland Clem sold 6,161 shares of Stamps.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total value of $2,029,741.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:STMP opened at $329.80 on Thursday. Stamps.com Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.22 and a 52-week high of $329.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.06 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $327.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.93.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $191.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.78 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 15.25%. On average, analysts forecast that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on STMP. Craig Hallum lowered Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Maxim Group lowered Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STMP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Stamps.com during the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Stamps.com by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,079 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Stamps.com by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,194,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,313,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

