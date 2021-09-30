Johnson Financial Group LLC Acquires 370 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Public Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Public Storage from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.91.

NYSE:PSA traded down $5.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $296.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,400. The firm has a market cap of $52.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $315.68 and a 200-day moving average of $292.12. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $212.22 and a 12 month high of $332.95.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

In other news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $16,098,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total value of $151,695.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,440 shares of company stock valued at $17,531,077 in the last quarter. 10.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

