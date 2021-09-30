Johnson Financial Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Johnson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 841 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the second quarter worth $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its position in Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 309.1% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $339.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,356,733. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $957.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $364.31 and a 200-day moving average of $335.58.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.93 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.35.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.45, for a total transaction of $26,394,085.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.41, for a total transaction of $89,102.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,177.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,583,890 shares of company stock valued at $932,092,822 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

