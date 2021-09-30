Johnson Financial Group LLC Buys 1,116 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.1% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 101,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the first quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 115,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,626,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,125,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,526,000 after purchasing an additional 24,956 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.18.

JPM stock traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $163.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,646,782. The company has a market cap of $487.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $95.09 and a 12 month high of $169.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.54 and its 200-day moving average is $156.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

