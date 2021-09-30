Johnson Financial Group LLC Has $913,000 Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley comprises 0.2% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 734.5% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded down $2.00 on Thursday, hitting $97.55. The company had a trading volume of 370,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,113,607. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $46.42 and a 1 year high of $105.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.32 and a 200-day moving average of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

MS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.95.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

