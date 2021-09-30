Johnson Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX)

Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) by 9.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BWX. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 150,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after buying an additional 14,440 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 16,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. 52.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BWX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,976. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $28.60 and a 12 month high of $31.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.59.

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

