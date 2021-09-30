Johnson Financial Group LLC Purchases 2,656 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,615,902. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $51.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.85.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

