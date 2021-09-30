Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Cut by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC cut its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 57.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 456,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607,647 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $75,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 89,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,722,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 15,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $164.31. 66,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,075,140. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.41 and a 200 day moving average of $167.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $432.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.