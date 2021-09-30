Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.29

Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.29 and traded as high as C$1.49. Journey Energy shares last traded at C$1.47, with a volume of 46,713 shares changing hands.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy raised Journey Energy from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

The stock has a market cap of C$69.86 million and a P/E ratio of 2.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its cash generating units comprise power generation, Pine Creek, Pembina, Matziwin, Herronton, Skiff, Gilby, Crystal, Cherhill, and Countess. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 50,004 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

