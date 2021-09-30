JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 877,756 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,903,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 877,756 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.65% of Copart worth $514,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Copart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CPRT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.83.

CPRT stock opened at $141.42 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.17 and its 200-day moving average is $131.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.92 and a twelve month high of $152.75.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $748.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.93 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 34.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.21, for a total transaction of $18,097,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 15,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.29, for a total value of $2,155,290.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 443,293 shares of company stock worth $62,856,349 in the last ninety days. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

