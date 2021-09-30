JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 891,654 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,250 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $475,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in MSCI by 2.9% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in shares of MSCI by 1.9% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 0.9% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of MSCI by 45.5% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of MSCI by 1.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI stock opened at $610.70 on Thursday. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $336.03 and a one year high of $667.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $627.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $531.83. The company has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.88 and a beta of 0.97.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.25 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. MSCI’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSCI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MSCI from $523.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $621.43.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 251,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,881,859.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.