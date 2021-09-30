JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,909,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,110,659 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.24% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $600,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Requisite Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 52.9% during the second quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 664,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,219,000 after buying an additional 229,635 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,946,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 26,872.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 386,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,479,000 after buying an additional 385,349 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 545.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 372,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,591,000 after buying an additional 315,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 427.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 173,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,524,000 after buying an additional 140,889 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $60.34 on Thursday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.70 and a one year high of $62.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.21.

