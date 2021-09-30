JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,852,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,770,217 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $491,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 347.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VICI shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $28.87 on Thursday. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.51. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 85.88%. On average, analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.80%.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

