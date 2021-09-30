JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $561.28 Million Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 8.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,233,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,939 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $561,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,304,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,443,000. Crosslink Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 123,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,017,000 after acquiring an additional 40,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 201.7% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $239.57 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.10 and a 1 year high of $289.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $259.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $302.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price (up previously from $265.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.15.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.34, for a total value of $1,036,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 1,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.03, for a total transaction of $264,699.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 343,090 shares of company stock worth $89,085,703. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.