JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $564.41 Million Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,949,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 286,906 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Carlisle Companies worth $564,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,008,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $191,576,000 after acquiring an additional 143,637 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $203.11 on Thursday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $119.68 and a 1-year high of $215.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $204.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.18%.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 10,480 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total value of $2,210,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,126,523.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 67,778 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.20, for a total transaction of $13,908,045.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,815 shares of company stock valued at $33,098,099 in the last 90 days. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CSL shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

