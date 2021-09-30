JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,302,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 495,964 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $530,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NWL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 18.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after buying an additional 45,706 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 2.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 14.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 232.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NWL shares. Raymond James upgraded Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.30.

NWL opened at $23.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.94. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.57 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.55.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.40%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

