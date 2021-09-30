JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned 0.22% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JQUA. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $350,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $265,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 252,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,509,000 after acquiring an additional 30,717 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 236.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 8,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 64.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 15,559 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $41.46 on Thursday. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $31.24 and a 52-week high of $43.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.52 and a 200-day moving average of $40.59.

