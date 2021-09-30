Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Trading 6.7% Higher

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.09 and last traded at $19.03. 188,522 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,873,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.83.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMIA. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the second quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 3,715.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 148.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the second quarter worth about $61,000. 35.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:JMIA)

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

