Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Trading 6.7% Higher

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.09 and last traded at $19.03. 188,522 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,873,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.83.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.
The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.12.
Jumia Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:JMIA)
Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.
