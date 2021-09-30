Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 11.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 429,779 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,061 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $11,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 15.1% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,277,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $209,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,003 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,187,465 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $156,728,000 after purchasing an additional 85,565 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 16.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,090,666 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $166,579,000 after purchasing an additional 868,551 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,087,006 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $153,879,000 after purchasing an additional 195,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,641,000. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $283,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $156,599.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,120 shares of company stock valued at $599,017. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $28.36 on Thursday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $29.77. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.49, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.19.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.47%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNPR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners upgraded Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

