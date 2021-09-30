Justin Edge Sells 3,000 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) insider Justin Edge sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Justin Edge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Justin Edge sold 9,000 shares of Certara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $301,500.00.

NASDAQ:CERT opened at $32.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion and a PE ratio of -101.63. Certara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $41.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.96.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.69 million. On average, research analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Certara during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Certara by 80,750.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Certara during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Certara in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Certara by 131.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CERT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Certara currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

