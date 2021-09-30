Kadant’s (KAI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Kadant (NYSE:KAI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barrington Research in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $240.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.51% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSE:KAI traded down $2.52 on Thursday, reaching $209.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,072. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.71. Kadant has a 52-week low of $108.48 and a 52-week high of $225.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.34.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $195.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.07 million. Kadant had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.66%. Equities analysts forecast that Kadant will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Painter sold 4,409 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.44, for a total value of $976,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $339,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,908 shares of company stock worth $1,694,754 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kadant by 5.4% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 56,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Kadant by 153.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Kadant by 3.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Kadant by 1.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Kadant in the first quarter worth approximately $399,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

