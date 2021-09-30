Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics through its nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The Company designs proprietary drug delivery technology to penetrate mucosal tissue such as the eyes, lungs, gastrointestinal tracts and the female reproductive systems. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.69.

KALA opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.12. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $9.97. The company has a market capitalization of $179.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 6.28.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,169.09% and a negative return on equity of 125.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 310.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,145 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

